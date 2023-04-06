Affordable Connectivity Program Event taking place on April 22

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Get Connected California and Monterey County will be hosting an Affordable Connectivity Program Event on Saturday April 22.

The event will be held at the Greenfield Branch Library on 315 El Camino Real. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is for any residents who need to get reliable home internet. To sign up for the program, people must bring these following documents.

Identity Documents- Drivers License, Military I.D, passport or induvial taxpayer ID number.

Eligibility document- monthly statement from WIC, proof of participation in National School Lunch Program at CEP designated school.

A valid email address is needed but a representative will help you set up an email if you do not have one.

Anybody who is enrolled in Medi-Cal, CalFresh, Lifeline, Veterans Position and Survivor Benefits will automatically qualify for this program.

There will be opportunities to win a free device throughout the event.

