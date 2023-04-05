Salinas Regional Soccer Complex to hold groundbreaking after restoration of fields

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Salinas Regional Sports Authority announced Wednesday that they had completed Phase 1 of a four-phase project to build a "world class complex."

A Groundbreaking Ceremony for Phase 2 will take place on Friday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at 1440 Constitution Boulevard. Phase 2 includes installing two new synthetic fields, a lighted parking lot, and a new entrance on Constitution Boulevard.

"We are thrilled to begin Phase 2 of The Salinas Regional Soccer Complex," said President of the Board, Kurt Gollnick. "Our goal is to create a high-quality facility that provides opportunities for youth development and healthy lifestyles. We are excited to see the community come together to celebrate this milestone event."

These changes were made to provide a safe and accessible place for youths to play recreational and competitive sports, said the Salinas Regional Sports Authority. The complex, once complete, will become a year-round place instead of a seasonal one for the community to gather.

Remarks from local, regional, and state dignitaries will be made during the groundbreaking. The ceremony is open to the public and light refreshments will be offered.

For more information on the project, you can click here.