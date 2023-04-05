New judge appointed to Monterey County Superior Court

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday afternoon, The Monterey County Superior Court announced that Gov. Gavin Newsom had appointed Ian Rivamonte as a judge of the court.

The 46-year-old from Santa Clara County had been an associate from at Kazan, McClain, Satterley & Greenwood in Oakland since 2004. He will be filling the vacancy of current Judge Lydia M. Villarreal, who will be retiring.

Rivamonte has been a member of numerous professional associations, which includes the Alameda Contra.

Costa Trial Lawyers Association, the Santa Clara County Trial Lawyers Association, and the Filipino Bar Association of Northern California. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

“I am honored and humbled by the Governor’s appointment to the Monterey County Superior Court," Rivamonte said. "I look forward to serving the great people of Monterey County with fairness, integrity, and dedication.”

He will be sworn into office by presiding judge Judge Pamela L. Butler and begin his judicial assignment at the Salinas Courthouse on April 17.