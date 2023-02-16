City of Santa Cruz to host San Lorenzo Park redesign meeting

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz will be having a community meeting on the San Lorenzo Park redesign.

The meeting will take place on Saturday Feb. 25 at Hotel Paradox on 611 Ocean Street in Santa Cruz. The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City officials said the project team will provide a brief introductory presentation on the project's background and opportunities. The community will be allowed to provide input and participate in interactive exercises.

For more information on the project, click here.