Water Department considers overuse penalties as drought conditions worsen statewide

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Water Department is closely monitoring water supplies and water use in Santa Cruz amid the worsening drought throughout the state. The department is considering adding penalties to residents' water bills if their water use exceeds the household water budget.

As of May, Santa Cruz is in a Stage 1 Water Shortage Warning. The Stage 1 Warning allocates each city household a water budget of about 42 gallons per day, compared to the statewide average use of 80 to 100 gallons.

The Water Department says without significant precipitation this fall, a Stage 2 Warning could be issued within the next 6 months.

If a Stage 2 Warning is declared, penalties will be applied to water bills for customers who use more water than the allocated amounts.

The warnings are in place or being considered due to the state's ongoing and worsening drought conditions.

According to the department, Loch Lomond-- the city's only drinking water reservoir-- is now at over 60% capacity, even as hundreds of Santa Cruz residents are already struggling to stay within their monthly water budgets.

To help residents manage their water use, the department is encouraging customers to sign up for WaterSmart-- an online tool to help keep customers aware of their water use. It says 30% of customers have signed up this summer.