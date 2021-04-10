Two Monterey County women killed when vehicle goes into water in Moss Landing

Monterey County

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 4/12/2021 10:45 a.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has identified the two women killed in a crash over the weekend in Moss Landing.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver is identified as 35-year-old Salinas resident Maria Vanessa Carrango. The passenger is identified as 28-year-old Marina resident Esther Monique Espinoza.

UPDATE 4/11/21 11:07 a.m. The California Highway Patrol has identified the vehicle's passenger as a 28-year-old woman from Salinas. The CHP also revealed that the driver was a female of unknown age.

The CHP determined that the 2010 Acura 4D was traveling on Dolan Road towards Highway 1 when it failed to stop at the stop sign where the road and the highway converge. The car then crossed Highway 1 and drove through a fence that separates the road from the harbor.

Investigators don't know exactly when the crash occurred, but they believe it happen late Friday night or very early Saturday morning.

The car was not discovered until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when the tide went out and its back wheels became exposed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people are dead after a car went into the water near the intersection of Dolan Road and Highway 1 Saturday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Department confirmed that their units responded to the scene after they received the call around 2:30 p.m.

The car has yet to be removed from the water.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the incident, which is still ongoing.

We will update this story as we are able to confirm more information.