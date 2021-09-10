Vaccination Clinic held as restaurant week comes to an end

Car Week

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz ends their Covid-19 Restaurant week with a public vaccination clinic.

The community vaccine clinic will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Cruz Food Lounge at 1001 Center Street.

As part of the event, Santa Cruz Public Health visited restaurants throughout the community to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to their staff.

