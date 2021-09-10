Skip to Content
Car Week
By
Published 10:58 AM

Vaccination Clinic held as restaurant week comes to an end

Residents Participate In Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Trial
A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Drugmakers racing to produce Covid-19 vaccines pledged to avoid shortcuts on science as they face pressure to rush a shot to market. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz ends their Covid-19 Restaurant week with a public vaccination clinic.

The community vaccine clinic will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Cruz Food Lounge at 1001 Center Street.

As part of the event, Santa Cruz Public Health visited restaurants throughout the community to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to their staff.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Local News / News / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content