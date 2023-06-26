4 suspects, including minor, arrested for stealing thousands worth of Legos in San Mateo

By O. Gloria Okorie and KTVU staff

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KTVU)- Several have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of Legos, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Police said the four suspects allegedly stole around $3,500 worth of Legos from the Hillsdale Shopping Center Lego Store Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

Police named the suspects as 21-year-olds Karlos Mason and Jose Heredia Lopez of Richmond, 20-year-old Makayla Wells Melgoza of Richmond, and an unnamed 17-year-old suspect from Hercules.

Saturday was also Day 1 of 2 of Brick Fest Live in San Mateo.

Officials said a rented car was waiting for the suspects during their theft, allowing them to escape easily.

The quartet was discovered and arrested by the San Francisco Police Department around 4:10 p.m. after being tracked crossing through multiple counties, police said Sunday.

While searching the car, they found evidence of the Legos theft and a handgun.

All suspects were charged with second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit crime. The three Richmond suspects were booked and remain in the San Mateo County Jail.

The juvenile was released into the custody of their parents, officials said.

Charges for the handgun are pending further investigation, according to police.