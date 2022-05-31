Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA

Associated Press

SHANGHAI (AP) — Shanghai residents visited the waterfront Bund and ate and drank as they walked streets patrolled by police as a severe two-month COVID-19 lockdown was being eased. The lockdown set back the national economy and its ruthless enforcement prompted protests seldom seen in authoritarian China. Full bus and subway service will be restored Wednesday, as will basic rail connections with the rest of China. People walking outdoors Wednesday morning said their two months under lockdown was a depressing experience and it was a joy to see “many happy people” on the streets. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy even as the rest of the world opens up.