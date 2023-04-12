Gurriel hits 3-run homer, D-backs take series from Brewers

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer for his first long ball with the Diamondbacks, rookie Drey Jameson pitched four scoreless innings and Arizona beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks took two of three in the series and have won five of their past six games.

The Brewers dropped their first series this year.

Arizona took a 5-0 lead through four innings thanks to Gurriel’s third-inning drive and shoddy Brewers defense that committed three errors. Milwaukee starter Janson Junk (0-1) gave up five runs, including four earned, over 4 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old — making his first start of the season — surrendered eight hits, struck out two and walked two.

Gurriel and catcher Gabriel Moreno came to the D-backs in an offseason trade that sent Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays. The 29-year-old outfielder has found a home in the middle of Arizona’s lineup and his right-handed bat helps balance the lefty heavy roster.

Jameson — wearing his usual ‘Scooby Doo’ themed shoes — gave up just three hits and struck out four in his first start this season. The hard-throwing righty started the season in the bullpen, but was recently moved to the rotation after Zach Davies suffered an oblique injury last week.

Gurriel and Josh Rojas both had three hits. Kyle Nelson (2-0) got the win on the mound.

Milwaukee briefly fought back, cutting the margin to 5-3 in the seventh when the first four batters reached base off reliever Luis Frias. D-backs rookie Corbin Carroll responded with a opposite field, two-run homer to push the advantage back to 7-3.

William Contreras had three hits for the Brewers, including a double. Christian Yelich had two RBIs.

UNLIKELY ATHLETE

Left-hander Andrew Chafin — who refers to himself as a “chubby reliever for the Diamondbacks” in his Twitter profile — make a couple outstanding defensive plays to give the D-backs out of a jam in the seventh.

Chafin covered first base on a double play, grabbing the return throw while managing to keep his foot on the bag, which secured the second out. He then snagged a line drive from Brian Anderson for the third out.

EARLY EXIT

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes. It was his first ejection this season. He was tied for the NL high with five ejections last season.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Travel for a four-game series against San Diego starting Thursday. LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 7.71 ERA) will start for the Brewers against Padres RHP Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.17)

Diamondbacks: Start a trip against Miami on Friday. LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 7.27 ERA) will throw for the Diamondbacks against Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers (0-2, 6.00).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports