Phoenix police ID woman’s body found in suitcase in desert

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — A woman’s body found in a suitcase in a desert area north of Phoenix has been identified, authorities said Monday.

According to Phoenix police, the victim was 39-year-old Jennifer Beede.

They said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Maricopa County medical examiner’s office.

Police were called to the scene near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway around 6:45 a.m. Saturday after a bicyclist reported seeing adult human remains in a container on a trail.

Police said the container was a suitcase and a body was inside it, but they didn’t immediately release any other details.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reported that someone saw a head and knee sticking out of a suitcase.

Police said detectives are trying to determine what led to the woman’s death and locate any possible suspects in the case.