Annika Sorenstam contemplating a return to US Women’s Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Annika Sorenstam might not be done with the LPGA Tour majors. She returned last season after 13 years in retirement to play an LPGA event at Lake Nona. She also won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. That came with a spot in the U.S Women’s Open this year at Pine Needles and she says she might play. Pine Needles is where she won her second straight Women’s Open in 1996. In other golf news, Jim Nantz will be calling the shots when CBS begins its PGA Tour coverage at Torrey Pines. But he’ll be in a production truck at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ahead of the NFL’S AFC title game between the Chiefs and the Bengals.