Douglas teen pleads guilty in terrorism case

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy suspected of building pipe bombs in his Douglas home will serve at least 18 months in a juvenile prison. The Sierra Vista Herald reported Monday that the teen pleaded guilty to one count each of promoting terrorism and possession of a prohibited weapon. Prosecutors say a disposition of his case indicates he will go to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections. The boy was arrested in May 2021 after authorities found a pipe bomb and preparation for a second in a back room of his home. He was already on the FBI’s radar for terrorism-related social media posts.