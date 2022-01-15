Arizona Treasurer Yee drops out of GOP race for governor

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Saturday she is dropping out of Arizona’s crowded race for the Republican nomination for governor and will instead run for re-election to her current position. Yee did not explain her reasoning except to say that “there is additional work to be done” as treasurer. Other prominent Republicans in the race to replace incumbent Republican Doug Ducey, who is term limited, include ex-Congressman Matt Salmon, former television news anchor Kari Lake, developer Karrin Taylor Robson and businessman Steve Gaynor. First-term Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Hobbs faces ex-state Rep. Aaron Lieberman and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez in the Democratic primary race.