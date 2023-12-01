Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in after he was accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend

Originally Published: 30 NOV 23 13:51 ET Updated: 01 DEC 23 10:17 ET By Andy Rose, Jill Martin and David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for him, Dallas police said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit posted by CNN affiliate KTVT, Miller has been accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Miller, 34, turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department Thursday afternoon, hours after the warrant was issued, Dallas police told CNN.

Miller was taken to the DeSoto Police Department jail where he immediately posted $5,000 bond and was released, Glenn Heights Police Chief Nick Bristow told CNN affiliate WFAA.

On Wednesday around 11 a.m., Dallas police responded to what they said was “a major disturbance call,” the police department said. A preliminary investigation determined Miller and the woman had a verbal argument and that Miller allegedly assaulted her, police added.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit posted by KTVT, the “Suspect and Complainant have been in a romantic relationship for 7 years and share children together.”

Miller left the scene before officers arrived and that the woman was treated for minor injuries and not hospitalized, according to police.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

CNN has sought comment from Miller.

When reached by CNN, a spokesperson for the NFL said the league is aware of the matter and has been in contact with the Bills but declined to comment beyond that.

Miller is originally from DeSoto, Texas. He has won two Super Bowls – one with the Denver Broncos and the other with the Los Angeles Rams – and was named Super Bowl 50 MVP.

Miller hosts Bleacher Report’s “The Voncast.” Bleacher Report and CNN share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). WBD had no comment when asked about the arrest warrant.

CNN’s Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

