Housing for Marina veterans looks to be completed by 2025

MARINA, Calif. (KION) - EAH Housing, VTC, and local officials celebrated the wall rising of Lightfighter Village, a visionary housing development in Marina, designed to provide permanent rental housing for veterans, with a specific focus on addressing the needs of homeless veterans.

The development will be designed with 71 units for veterans, including 64 studios and seven two-bedroom units. Residents earning 30%-50% of the area median income will be able to live in the units.

"Being a soldier, being a veteran, that we can conquer homelessness all over the place," said Tony White, a Veteran.

Tony is a veteran who has experienced homelessness and mental health struggles. He recognizes the privilege it is to call a place home, and can’t wait for others to experience the same.

"We get to move these guys into the community. We get to get them furniture, we get to move them into their own place. And I wish I could share that feeling," said White.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 1,300 to 1,800 homeless veterans live in Monterey County.

"So the goal on that is to end. Veterans homeless and to reach what's called functional zero, where no veteran is forced. To live in a place not designed," said Kurt Schake.

EAH, an organization that helps low-income people find housing played a role in getting these units developed.

"This is a big step and we're proud to be part of it. It's our second Veterans project," said Dave Egan, Vice president of Real Estate Development and Construction for EAH.

Local elected officials like the mayor of the Marina and county supervisors attended the event.

"Taking care of the veterans will always rank high with our attention to homeless people because of the extraordinary sacrifice they give," said Bruce Delgado, Mayor of Marina.

The units are expected to be completed by January 2025. The cost to build these units is about $50 million according to Egan. Currently, they are about 30% done with the project.