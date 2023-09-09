Isolated T’showers

Slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm again through Sunday morning, especially in southern Monterey and San Benito counties, otherwise conditions will be sunny and warm for the remainder of the weekend. Early Saturday morning lightning strikes caused two small fires across the central coast, one in Carmel Valley Village and another in Pinnacles National Park which both were contained. These storms developed in part due to moisture streaming in from the south courtesy of Tropical Cyclone Jova. Jova is also sending southerly swells our way with a heightened chance of rip currents this weekend.



Warm temperatures will hang around through the weekend with scattered high clouds, then we’ll cool down into next week as a trough develops on the coast. Increased coastal low clouds also likely.



AIR QUALITY: Good



*Beach Hazards Statement*

… for the Monterey Bay coastline and along the Big Sur Coast through Sunday evening.



*Increased risk for dangerous rip currents and larger breakers of 4 to 9 feet expected due to incoming southerly swell.



*Possible dangers to inexperienced swimmers, surfers, and anyone standing or walking in or close to the water.



*Larger southerly swell of 3 to 4 feet at 15 to 16 seconds will arrive Saturday morning. This swell originated from Hurricane Jova and could bring an increased risk of dangerous rip currents as well as elevated surf, particularly for south facing beaches, including Santa Cruz.



Never turn your back to the ocean! Sneaker waves can occur at any time without warning. It is safest to swim at a beach with lifeguards. If you are caught in a rip current, don't try to swim against it. Instead, swim out of the current, parallel to the shore, and then back to shore. If you can't swim, float or tread water, and yell or wave for help if you need assistance.



***GALE WARNING***

...for the coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas out to 10 nm.

-From 3 pm to 9 pm Saturday.

Impacts...NW strong winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Overnight: Slight chance for isolated shower and thunderstorm in southern Monterey and San Benito counties through early morning. Low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s coastal and inland.

Sunday: Still some high clouds and lingering moisture but mostly sunny across most of the central coast and still warm with coastal highs upper 60s and 70s and inland 80s to upper 90s with breezy conditions continuing.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon and still warm with highs 60s and 70s along the coast and 80s and 90s for interior locations.



Extended: A trough will bring cooler temperatures Tuesday and much of next week under partly cloudy skies.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free