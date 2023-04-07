Man arrested for allegedly trying to kill prostitute with machete in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a 35-year-old was arrested for allegedly trying to stab a 24-year-old woman to death.

Police responded at 11:54 p.m. to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of San Benito Street. As police arrived, the call was turned into a stabbing.

A 24-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds, said police. She was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and Felipe Saavedra, 35, were engaged in prostitution at the time of the crime, said police. At some point, the suspect allegedly retrieved a machete from his car and attacked the woman.

The victim described the suspect's vehicle, and police were able to locate the car and link it to Saavedra.

At 4:40 a.m., Saavedra was arrested at his home on the 200 block of Soledad Street, said police. He was booked into Monterey County Jail for attempted murder and rape by force, both felonies.

According to Monterey County Jail, his bail is set at $1,100,000.