Wind, Cold Temps, Rain/ Snow Showers Moving into the Central Coast for the Rest of the Week

The ridge moves west and makes room for a deep, cold trough of low pressure to dive down the West Coast from the north. It will arrive with a bluster on Tuesday and the weather will remain unsettled through Friday with gusty winds, cold temperatures, and rounds of showers. Snow levels will also drop. Just how low is the interesting part of the forecast. At this point, snowfall should remain well above sea level, but populated areas in the Santa Cruz Mountains can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and increasing northwesterly onshore winds. Highs in the 50s for most areas. Wind becoming quite gusty in the afternoon. Showers possible after dark.

***GALE WARNING ***

…in effect 9am Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday, for Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos out to 10 nm, Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, and the Monterey Bay.



*Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft expected. For the Monterey Bay, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected.



* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

***HIGH WIND WARNING***

… for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park and Santa Cruz Mountains.

*In effect from 4pm Tuesday to 9am Wednesday.



*For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.



*Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from 1pm Tuesday to 1pm Wednesday for the entire coast, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Santa Clara Valley.

*Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected at higher elevations.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

…for Southern Monterey Bay amd Big Sur Coast, portions of the Coast of Santa Cruz County. In effect from 4pm Tuesday to 4pm Wednesday.

*Large breaking waves of 20 to 25ft.

*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Large northwest swell will arrive tomorrow evening, peaking Wednesday morning. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large shore break, farther than normal wave runup, and strong currents.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

… for Northern Monterey Bay in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

*Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected.

*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,jetties, and beaches.

*Large shore pound, further than normal wave runup, and strong currents likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: Rounds of light, scattered showers throughout the night, with snow showers for the mountains. Mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s near the coast, 30s inland. Northwest winds will continue to be gusty. A slight chance of thunderstorms, early morning.

*WINTER STORM WATCH*

… for the the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County from 10pm Tuesday through 10am Thursday.

* Snow showers are expected to arrive early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations above 2000 ft with locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is expected through Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

This watch covers only the initial onset of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Lucia Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to be between 18 to 24 inches.

Wednesday: Rounds of rain/ snow showers will continue throughout the day with a slight chance of thunderstorms near the coast. Partly sunny with cool highs, low 50s from the coast, inland. Breezy northwest winds becoming gusty at times.

**FROST ADVISORY**

…from midnight Wednesday to 9am Thursday for the entire coast, Northern Salinas Valley, and Hollister Valley.



*Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



*ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Don't forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth and protect tender plants from the cold.

*FREEZE WATCH*

…in effect from late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.



*For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

*WINTER STORM WATCH*

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains including cities of Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, and Day Valley, from 10am Wednesday to 10am Thursday.

*The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches for elevations above 1500 ft. A dusting down to 1000 feet is possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



*ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

This watch covers only the initial onset of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Cruz Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches.

*WINTER STORM WATCH*

…for the Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County from 10am Wednesday to 10am Thursday.



*The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches for elevations above 2000 ft. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

This watch covers only the initial onset of this storm. Total snowfall for the Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches.

*WINTER STORM WATCH*

…for the Santa Clara Hills from 10am Wednesday through 10am Thursday.



*The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches for elevations above 2000 ft. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

This watch covers only the initial onset of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Clara Hills range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches.

Extended: Expect cold, windy, showery conditions Wednesday/Thursday with lowering snow levels. Highs remain in the 40s to low 50s. Accumulating snow possible down to 2kft, with flakes getting even lower. We’ll dry out briefly next weekend before active weather returns early next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 28th – March 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.