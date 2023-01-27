27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police discovered over 30 grams of drugs and 27 glass pipes during a traffic stop.

Police said they stopped the driver on his cell phone after passing a patrol car. Officers saw what looked like crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Police found 6.7 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 11.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, 11.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 27 glass pipes.

The driver was arrested and booked on narcotics and vehicle code violations.