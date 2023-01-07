PVUSD may close some schools due to flood advisory warnings in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pajaro Valley Unified School District may close some facilities for Monday after the City of Watsonville issued a flood advisory warning Saturday for parts of Watsonville.

"Good afternoon, PVUSD families. It is our hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. PVUSD is closely collaborating with the City of Watsonville to monitor flood levels and any evacuation orders impacting our families and schools," said the school district in a statement sent to students and parents. "This morning, the City of Watsonville issued a flood advisory warning."

The following schools and departments could potentially be closed Monday due to being in the area under the advisory:

District Office

Pacific Coast Charter School

Ann Soldo Elementary School

Watsonville High School

Maintenance & Operations Offices

PVUSD said they would inform families if the coming storm impacts these sites and will make their decision on Sunday to close those facilities. Classes will resume normally for schools, not in the impacted areas.