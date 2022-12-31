Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for Santa Cruz County. All the way in the mountains and parts of Watsonville.

ORDERS:

The Felton Grove Neighborhood Zone FEL-E008.

Paradise Park Area CRZ-E081

WARNINGS:

UCSC Wilderness and Natural Preserve Area Zone SCZ-E001

UCSC Main Campus Zone SCZ-E002

North of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto Road, Holohan Road, east of Atkinson Lane, Cottage Road, Marigold Avenue adn west of East Lake Avenue Zone PAJ-E026

North of Lakeview Road, Salsipuedes-Pajaro Cycleway, south of Strawberry Hill, Cutter Drive, east of East Lake Avenue, Salsipuedes-Pajaro Cycleway and west of Marsh Lane.

North Village Way, Lakeview Road, Riverside Road, south of Salsipuedes-Pajaro Cycleway, Lakeview Road, east of Condit Lane, East Lake Avenue, Bridge Street and west of Lakeview Road, Riverside Road Zone PAJ-E028

Check the latest details with the flooding map here.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Correction: Bear Creek. Slide is still active and no current ETA for opening. pic.twitter.com/H5KDDY1rUu — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 31, 2022

The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding at this time, according to the county.

POWER OUTAGES:

There are 3,462 reported outages in Santa Cruz County. The majority coming from the Boulder Creek area (1,045).

There is no estimated time for power to come back. Check the PG&E outage map for further details.