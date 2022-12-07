Family feels some relief after man in car that killed Rosie Figueroa charged for failure to render aid



SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The family of Rosie Figueroa stood outside the court before hearing the sentencing of Jacques Clark.

Today would’ve been uplifting for Rosie's mother, Sylvia Lazario, if only the charges were different.

“I was totally excited,” Lazario said. “But then when I found out that the sentencing was only related to the charge, and the charge was because he didn't call 911 or render any help, I mean, that's it.”

Even with the charge not being what they wanted, they still witnessed Clark sentenced to at least one year in county jail.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Berkley Brannon refused to let Clark get away with nothing.

“So our goal was to build a case that was true and that had proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Brannon said. “And in this case, because of how this started off, it took a long time.”

The Figueroa family even saw support from another person involved in the crash.

Investigators say Tyrone Moore was also in the car that hit Figueroa’s. Kenya Coxx is Moore's cousin.

“Tyrone died in a car accident,” Coxx said. “Tyrone was also involved in this car accident. So the way that that happened is crazy. But justice is served. This is it. Got to remain optimistic. He's going to go to jail, and we'll see what happens.”

What will Rosie’s mother do now that the sentencing is over?

“We'll continue doing our family traditions,” Lazario said. “We go to the lake in the summer. We do, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas together. And we'll continue to do that in memory of Rosie, too.”

We also contacted CHP to ask about the investigation and the officer involved. They told us to defer our questions to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.