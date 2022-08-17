Showers ending

AIR QUALITY: GOOD Rest of Wednesday: Showers coming to an end. Then, mostly clear for most areas but low clouds returning to the coast. Temperatures in the 60s-70s on the coast but still hot inland with 70s to low 100s. Breezy at times in the valleys. … working on a detailed extended forecast for you. In the meantime, please join us live at 5/6PM on KION for the latest. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- This week's normal temperatures: --COASTAL CITIES-- LOW: 55ºF HIGH: 71ºF --INLAND CITIES-- LOW: 52ºF HIGH: 86ºF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 25 th – 31 st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation. *Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year. - El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory - Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall -Area drought status: “ Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”

