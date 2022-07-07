Monterey County Task Force help take fentanyl, guns and fireworks off the street Wednesday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Over the last 24 hours, the Monterey County Task Force helped conduct various parole and probation checks and served five search warrants resulting in various busts, according to Soledad Police.

Soledad Police said they even assisted King City Police with a shooting last night with no victims. Weapons, M30 fentanyl pills and other narcotics for sale, said Soledad Police.

"We've confiscated currency from those sales, as well as parts for rifles that were being constructed in one of the homes.," said Soledad Police. "We also continue to recover stolen property from a burglary over a week ago just outside the city of Soledad.