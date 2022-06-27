POLICE: Army veteran threatens to shoot a Salinas hospital over Roe V. Wade decision, admits no intention to carry out threats

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said after investigating a 26-year-old Army veteran who made threats on Saturday to attack a Salinas hospital was put in contact with mental health services. The man told police he had no intention of following through on his threats and no firearms were found.

A short video with photos and text beginning with Michelle Obama's message regarding the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade was posted on social media. The video also showed AR-15 rifles, a screenshot of the hospital, a photo of the Uvalde school memorial, and a "series of veiled threats," one saying, "Lock your doors cause ima coming!!!" said police.

The hospital staff was notified, and security measures were increased. A police investigation found a Salinas Army veteran was responsible for the threats, according to police.

People who knew the man said he had been off his medications and had been acting strangely. Officers found the man, learned he had made the threats, and interviewed him, said police.

The man said he had no intention of carrying out a mass shooting and did not want to hurt anyone but did admit to watching videos about active shooters, said police. Officers found no firearms on him or anyone close to him.

He said that the post was not a threat, and he was expressing his views on the Roe V. Wade decision. His roommate had also asked him to move out, and he was scheduled to in two days, said police.

Officers connected the man with his immediate family, behavioral health representatives, and medical staff at a local hospital. He is being provided immediate and long-term services.