Two San Francisco police officers and a former officer arrested

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of two police officers and a former officer Tuesday.

On August 9 of 2021, SFPD was conducting a routine inventory check and found that there was a missing firearm.

During an investigation, it was discovered that retired police officer Mark Williams was in possession of the stolen firearm.

Williams had been working at SFPD as a part-time employee to help work a limited number of hours to help meet staffing shortages.

Police said he was immediately terminated from his position and on April 15, a San Fransisco Superior Court judge signed and issued an arrest warrant for Williams.

He voluntarily surrendered himself at San Fransico County Jail on April 19 and was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a silencer and embezzlement.

At the same time, police were working on a second police scandal case in their department.

On July 3, 2021, SFPD Internal Affairs investigators were made aware of the destruction of evidence on the 700 block of Mission Street the previous night.

Officers Kevin Lyons, a 21-year veteran of SFPD, and Kevin Sien, a five-year veteran of SFPD were found responsible for the destruction of evidence, according to police.

Both officers were immediately transferred to assignment with non-public contact.

On April 15, a San Francisco Superior Court judge signed and issued arrest warrants for Lyons and Sien.

On April, 19, both officers voluntarily surrendered themselves at San Franciso County Jail.

Both officers were cited and released.

Lyons on two charges of destroying or concealing evidence and Sien on one charge of destroying to concealing evidence, according to police.

“The actions of these SFPD members violate the law and regrettably fall far short of our department’s shared values,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. “As sworn police officers, we have no higher obligation than to earn and maintain public trust, and we are disappointed that these incidents detract from the outstanding work done by our officers and non-sworn members every day. At the same time, we are grateful to our Internal Affairs Division and its members for the thorough investigations they conducted and the cases they presented to the special prosecution division of the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Their diligence affirms our department’s commitment to accountability and the principle that no one — including a current or retired police officer — is above the law.”