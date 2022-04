SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Fire Department said they put out a bedroom fire on Larkin Circle early Tuesday morning.

At 12:30 a.m. firefighters said they responded to the home and contained the fire to the bedroom that also extended to the hallway.

25% to 30% of the home sustained damage according to the fire department.

Three adults and three children are currently displaced due to the fire.