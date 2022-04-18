Hollister Police make Easter ghost gun arrest

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they arrested a driver who was going nearly double the speed limit on San Felipe Road near Gateway Drive on Sunday.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver complied but then ran away on foot, said police.

They went running away in what police described as a "wide-open field with great visibility in the middle of the day."

When caught the driver was arrested for a DUI for driving while high on cannabis.

They were found with an unregistered and loaded ghost gun and is being charged with weapons violations and resisting arrest, according to police.