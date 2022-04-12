A man was arrested in Monterey County for shooting his wife in the face

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a man was booked Tuesday for the attempted murder of his wife.

James Patrick Woodruff, 57, called 911 Tuesday morning and said his wife was shot in the face, according to law officials.

When deputies arrived Woodruff's wife said that her husband shot her.

Woodruff faces felony charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm while committing a felony.