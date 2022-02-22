Biden: Russia will pay steeper price if they continue aggressions

WASHINGTON D.C. (KION-TV)-- In an address to the United States, President Biden says he plans to add new sanctions on Russia in light of their refusal to withdraw their troops from Ukraine.

These sanctions will be imposed beginning Wednesday and for the coming days on Russian financial institutions, elites and family members.

The Russian government will no longer have access to western financing.

President Biden says the U.S. will continue to assist Ukraine and not withdraw its troops.

The U.S. will add additional forces stationed in Europe to bolster Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

President Biden said these are "Totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia," but said they'll defend "every inch" of NATO.

President Biden says Russia has made clear violations of international law but said he hopes diplomacy is still available.