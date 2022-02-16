Two people arrested in murder of Salinas couple, motive mistaken identity

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Salinas Police Department announced in a press conference Wednesday that two suspects have been arrested in relation to the killing of a couple on Towt Street on Feb. 5.

Gonzalo Echeverria, 24, and Jose Echeverria, 34, are suspected to be involved in the shooting that took the lives of two people sitting in their vehicle over a case of mistaken identity, according to police.

At around 8 p.m. Jesus Aria Chavez and Karina Chavez Vargas were sitting in a vehicle when two suspects approached and opened fire.

Gonzalo and Jose then got in a white Nissan Ultima and drove off towards Grandhaven Street.

Police said they had no leads and zero witnesses and had to locate surveillance video to identify a vehicle.

After searching through 1,000 hours of video they identified the vehicle and searched several warrants.

On Feb. 11 Salinas Police served three warrants and arrested Gonzalo on charges of being a felon in possession of ammo and for a parole violation.

Then on Feb. 14 they arrested and charged Gonzalo on two counts of murder.

Jose was located and arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with two counts of murder.

Gonzalo was a convicted felon who was sentenced to jail in September of 2019 but ended up getting out after serving two years of an eight-year and four-month sentence.

He was convicted of being in possession of a loaded firearm by a gang member and assisting a gang member to escape from law enforcement, according to the Monterey County District Attorney.

The DA's office said they objected to this early release but the parole board released Gonzalo anyways.

Jose and Gonzalo are cousins, who are active gang members and both from El Salvador.

Both were deported to El Salvador in the past, Gonzalo was deported on June 18 of 2021.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects left and say there is no further threat to the community.