Two killed in shooting in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) -- Salinas Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Saturday night in Salinas.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter report of shots fired near the intersection of Towt St. and Grandhaven St. around 8:20 p.m. Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts, both victims died from their injuries. Police say their identities are being withheld until family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Richardson at 831-758-7478. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.