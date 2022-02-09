Family and friends gather to mourn Karina Chavez Vargas, murdered in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Friends, family members and co-workers gathered Tuesday night at the Lowe's parking lot to mourn the loss of Karina Chavez Vargas.

She was gunned down, along with her boyfriend, in a car Saturday night on Towt Street in what police said was a random act of violence.

At 6 p.m. people gathered at Vargas' place of work, where she spent the last five years while also attending CSU Monterey Bay to receive a degree in Kinesiology.

"I'd come into the breakroom and she would be asleep on the table because of all the homework," co-worker Jose Tizcareno said. "[She was] trying to grind and get her bachelors and she got it, she was just waiting on graduation."

Jose Tizcareno worked with Karina for five years at Lowe's.

Candles were lit and a memorial was placed in the parking lot as more than 50 people arrived to grieve for the loss of the 23-year-old.

Several people spoke about their fondest memories of Karina and many were brought to tears when speaking about her.







Karina's mother and father were also present and her father spoke to KION on his thanks for the communities help in this difficult time.

"She was a great young lady, very hard working. I don't have many words to say other than wanting people to remember her as a kind person," Karina's father, Bulmaro Chavez Ramirez said. "I'd like to thank the community of Salinas that are supporting us and Jesus' family who has been helping me. Nobody is really ready for something like this and without their support, I don't know if I could have done all this."

Karina's father Bulmaro Chavez Ramirez.

CSU Monterey Bay gave a statement to KION:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of our CSUMB family, Karina Chavez Vargas, who was 23, the university said. "Karina had just completed the requirements for her Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology in December and was looking forward to walking in commencement in May. We offer our deepest condolences to Karina’s family, friends, and loved ones, as well as to those of her boyfriend Jesus Villa."

Police are still looking for two suspects who are believed to be involved in the couple's murder.

The couple shared no gang ties according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salinas Police Department.