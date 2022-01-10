No Birthday Parties Were Canceled In This Forecast

WEATHER STORY

High pressure reigns supreme for the work week with mostly sunny skies, cool mornings, and warm afternoons. Rain chances look slim over the next week (or two).

Monday: Mostly sunny & warm. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s with light offshore winds early in the day.

Overnight: Skies stay predominantly clear across the region. Lows in the 40s for most areas with 30s for inland valleys.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the 60s to 70s.



Extended: Seasonable to warm temperatures will continue through the end of the week. A weak weather system passing Thursday/Friday will bring a few extra clouds, but rain is looking somewhat unlikely at this point.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”