How Santa Cruz is preparing to shelter the homeless after Benchlands floods

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The City of Santa Cruz is holding a briefing to discuss how they're preparing for incoming storms, especially to shelter the homeless from the rain.

During last week's storms, the "Benchlands" homeless camp along the San Lorenzo River flooded. The homeless were temporarily moved to the River St. garage before being placed in Depot Park.

KION's Lisa Principi will have more on the city's plan tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.