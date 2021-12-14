Homeless camp floods in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) Heavy rain flooded a homeless camp in Santa Cruz on Monday. People were in a couple feet of water to save their possessions, according to one local resident.

The City of Santa Cruz offered a place for shelter on the second floor garage on River Street with food and warm blankets, but the people living in the camp didn't have a way to transport their possession to the garage, according the the resident.

Get some firefighters or some people that can physically help them. A bus or transportation would also be a huge help. I was there, I talked to these people, they’re miserable and scared, I beg the city that I love with all my heart to do more, this is an immediate need crisis! — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) December 14, 2021

