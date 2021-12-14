Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:34 PM

Homeless camp floods in Santa Cruz

KION-TV / Lisa Principi

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) Heavy rain flooded a homeless camp in Santa Cruz on Monday. People were in a couple feet of water to save their possessions, according to one local resident.

The City of Santa Cruz offered a place for shelter on the second floor garage on River Street with food and warm blankets, but the people living in the camp didn't have a way to transport their possession to the garage, according the the resident.

KION's Lisa Principi is at the camp speaking to people that were impacted by the flood. Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to watch the full report.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content