Santa Cruz extends flood advisory in the Santa Cruz Mountains, flood warning remains near San Lorenzo River

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz County issued a flood warning along the San Lorenzo river and extended their flood advisory in the Santa Cruz Mountain to 6:30 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Santa Cruz County tweeted they are expecting an extra 5-6 inches of rain Monday night in the San Lorenzo River watershed. For residents in low-lying areas like Felton Grove and Paradise Park, the county suggested they be ready to evacuate if needed and those might need extra time should start making arrangements to leave as soon as possible.





PG&E said the heavy rain and strong winds caused a lot of problems on the Central Coast. The utilities company also said they have been facing issues with fallen trees, but they’re trying to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

“Before we can restore power when we do have downed trees," PG&E representative Mayra Tostada said. "We need to bring in tree crews to remove that so we assess the damage, get rid of the hazards, then we go in and start working on repairs. So it's a methodical process.”

The heavy rain and and strong winds from the Atmospheric Storm has caused several damages. Cal Fire CZU closed Ice Cream Grade in both directions as a large boulder fell into the middle of the road.

For the latest road closures, warnings, and emergency orders, see the map below.