Latest WEATHER ALERTS & Conditions

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

We are currently in the midst of the second strong storm of the season. Packing gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain, and high surf, the area will be impacted all the way through Tuesday morning. The initial front stalled over Santa Cruz County overnight, but is slowly moving south now, being pushed through by a secondary system packing colder air on later in the day. This cold air will make the atmosphere more unstable, leading to thunderstorm chances (more likely to see downpours) and snow levels will drop as low as 3,000ft by overnight.





***FLOOD WARNING***

… for the San Lorenzo River and low areas nearby from Felton to the ocean in Santa Cruz until 6:30PM.



Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 240 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Felton Grove, Paradise Park, and Santa Cruz.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.





***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

… forThe Dolan, Carmel, River, Willow burn area in Monterey County until 800 PM PST Monday.



* At 145 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over the Dolan, Carmel, River, and Willow Burn Areas. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.



Excessive rainfall over the burn areas will result in debris flow moving through the Dolan, Carmel, River, and Willow Fire burn areas. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.



Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Dolan, Carmel, River, and Willow Burn Areas.



Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Dolan, Carmel, River, and Willow Burn Areas.



Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tassajara Hot Springs, Lucia, Carmel Valley, Esalen Institute and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.



This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Dolan, Carmel, River, and Willow Burn Areas. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.



Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



***HIGH WIND WARNING***

… in effect until 9PM Monday for Monterey & San Benito Counties.



-South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 mph expected. Locally stronger over the higher peaks and ridges.



-Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.





***GALE WARNING***

… for all coastal waters including Monterey Bay through 9PM.



South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 15 feet at 16 seconds will make conditions hazardous for mariners.





**FLOOD ADVISORY**

in effect until 4PM today for the Santa Cruz mountains and parts of Santa Clara County

Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. Expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.



At 1025 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.



- Mud and rockslides continue to be reported across the county this morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.



- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Cruz, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Aptos, Eureka Canyon Road, Lexington Hills and Day Valley.



Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.





**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect until 4PM Monday for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.



-South winds 15-25 with gusts to 40 mph expected.



-Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

in effect until 10AM Wednesday for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties.



-WNW swell of 15 to 18 feet at 15 to 17 seconds with the approaching storm system. This will result in large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet in the surf zone as well as increased coastal run up.

-Highest risk at west to northwest facing beaches



-Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into cold and dangerous seas where hypothermia or drowning can occur within within a minute.

-Steep southerly wind waves will reduce the intensity of these waves Sunday into early Monday before dissipating. Larger waves are expected as winds and wind driven southerly seas subside later Monday into Tuesday.



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves.





*Flood & Flash Flood Watches*

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the CZU BURN AREA in Santa Cruz County in effect until 10PM.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the DOLAN, WILLOW, RIVER, & CARMEL BURN AREAS through late tonight.



-Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible



- Heavy rainfall over the burn areas is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and

debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Soils remain moist and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Significant runoff may cause flooding of creeks and rivers. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.



FLOOD WATCH until 10PM for all of Santa Cruz County including the Santa Cruz Mountains in Santa Clara County from 4PM until 10PM.

FLOOD WATCH until late tonight for the lower valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties along with the coast and coastal mountains.



-Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.



- Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.





Monday: Overcast with rain for most of the day, heavy at times in the coastal mountains. Gusty southerly winds at times, especially on the exposed coast, north-south oriented valleys, and over the higher terrain. Highs in the 50s.



Overnight: Moderate rainfall continues across the region. Wind speeds go down a bit, but remain gusty at times. Temperatures bottom out in the high 40s for most inland spots and low 50s for much of the coast.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could have brief downpours and small hail. Snow levels drop to as low as 3,000ft. Then becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and cold with highs in the 40s most areas.



Extended: The rest of the week will be chilly with shower chances on Wednesday and another weather system with widespread rain expected on Thursday. Conditions look dry into the weekend with a slow warm-up expected.

*Alerts in italicized text come from the National Weather Service, but may be reformatted.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”