How to check if your area is being evacuated

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) If you do need to evacuate, these are the following steps Santa Cruz County recommends:

• Follow instructions from local officials, including for travel routes.

• Wear protective clothing and sturdy shoes.

• Take your emergency go-bag or disaster supply kit.

• Lock your home.

• Shut off water, gas and electricity if instructed to do so.

• Let others know when you left and where you are going.

• Make arrangements for pets and livestock, if necessary.

To see if you are being evacuated, use the map below by typing in your address. If you place of residence lies in a red zone, you are currently being asked to evacuated.

Monterey County

Santa Cruz County

