STORM PREPS: Evacuation warnings issued in Monterey County, Highway 1 closure

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County is issuing an evacuation warning for the Dolan Fire Burn Scar and areas of River Road in Salinas.

The county said rainfall amounts are likely to meet thresholds for increased risk of debris flow activity. Those located below or downstream of the burn areas are at an increased risk for flooding and should be prepared to leave quickly if necessary.

Evacuation warnings are effective immediately for these areas:

Pine Canyon Rd in Salinas, including: Trimble Hill, Mesa Rd, Manzanita Way, Wildwood Way, Redding Dr, Belmont Circle, and the southwest end of Berry Drive

Limekiln Rd, Salinas

800 Block of River Rd, Salinas

Dolan Fire Burn Scar

The county says Highway 1 will also be closed at Deetjen's Big Sur Resort and Ragged Point beginning Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

Cal OES is also prepositioning resources near the River Fire.

