Published 8:21 PM

Salinas Police Department host town hall over pedestrian and bicycle safety after several incident reports

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police Department is hosting a Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 17. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Salinas Public Safety Service Center at 312 Alisal Street in Salinas.

This meeting follows a series of accidents reported in the city involving several pedestrians and bicyclists.

A 13-year-old and a 60-year-old were run over in two separate incidents earlier this month.

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

