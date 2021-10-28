Salinas Police Department host town hall over pedestrian and bicycle safety after several incident reports
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police Department is hosting a Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 17. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Salinas Public Safety Service Center at 312 Alisal Street in Salinas.
This meeting follows a series of accidents reported in the city involving several pedestrians and bicyclists.
A 13-year-old and a 60-year-old were run over in two separate incidents earlier this month.
Salinas PD reports multiple pedestrians were run over
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Salinas on Laurel Drive
Comments