Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Salinas on Laurel Drive

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 78-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Laurel Drive near Granada Avenue Friday morning.

Salinas Police said the man was walking in the crosswalk when a red Toyota Prius struck him.

Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

They add drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Police have set up a closure from Linwood Drive to Ramona Avenue and say the closure could be in place for several hours while they continue investigating.