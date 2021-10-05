Salinas PD reports multiple pedestrians were run over

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police Department responded to several pedestrian-involved collisions last week.

On Sept. 30, a 60-year-old woman was crossing Romie Lane at South Main Street when another pickup truck hit a 60-year-old woman that was crossing the street while the truck was making a left turn. The woman suffered serious injuries and the driver stayed behind and provided a statement to the police.

On Oct. 1, a Silverado pick-up struck a 13-year-old girl while she was crossing North Sanborn Road on Oregon Street at around 8:30 a.m. She was transported to Santa Clara hospital with major injuries. The 40-year-old driver also remained on scene.

Later that evening, at around 7:30 p.m., a black Honda hit a bicyclist at 400 block of N. Sanborn Road and ran off, leaving the victim with serious injuries. The driver hasn't been located.

Salinas Police are still investigating all three collisions. If you have any information about these collisions you can call the station at 831-758-7321 or their Tip Line at 831-775-4222