Storm watch: Preparing for debris flow, road issues this weekend

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz Emergency Operations Center is monitoring this weekend's storm for any possible debris flow issues.

The county said the rainfall expected Sunday could meet debris flow thresholds in the CZU Fire burn scar area.

Residents are asked to check their zone on the Community Zonehaven website. Any evacuation orders or warnings will be sent through those zones.

People can register for alerts at scr911.org, download the CodeRED app or text SCR911 to 99411.

Caltrans is also preparing for any possible road closures and debris flow issues. Earlier this year, heavy rain in the Big Sur area caused Highway 1 to collapse.

