today at 11:52 AM
Published 11:29 AM

Counties prepare for upcoming rain

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Emergency Operation teams across the Central Coast are preparing for rain and the upcoming storm season.

The Santa Cruz County Emergency Operation is monitoring an expected storm up north and rain that's also expected to start at the end of this week. In a Twitter post, Santa Cruz County said, "it may meet debris flow thresholds for the CZU fire burn scar."

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

