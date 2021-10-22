Santa Cruz County issues debris flow evacuation warnings

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz is issuing evacuation warnings before this weekend's rainstorm. The county says rainfall amounts are expected to exceed debris flow thresholds in the CZU burn scar area.

Here is the list of the zones included in this evacuation warning:

BOU-E005

BOU-E006-B

BOU-E007-B

BOU-E008-B

BOU-E010

BOU-E011-B

BOU-E012-B

BOU-E012-C

BOU-E020

BOU-E030

BOU-E031-A

BOU-E036A

BOU-E041-A

BOU-E042-A

BEN-E002-C

BEN-E003-B

CRZ-E001-C

CRZ-E008-B

CRZ-E010-C

CRZ-E017-C

FEL-E003-B

Residents can check their zones at the Community Zonehaven website.