Santa Cruz County issues debris flow evacuation warnings
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz is issuing evacuation warnings before this weekend's rainstorm. The county says rainfall amounts are expected to exceed debris flow thresholds in the CZU burn scar area.
Here is the list of the zones included in this evacuation warning:
BOU-E005
BOU-E006-B
BOU-E007-B
BOU-E008-B
BOU-E010
BOU-E011-B
BOU-E012-B
BOU-E012-C
BOU-E020
BOU-E030
BOU-E031-A
BOU-E036A
BOU-E041-A
BOU-E042-A
BEN-E002-C
BEN-E003-B
CRZ-E001-C
CRZ-E008-B
CRZ-E010-C
CRZ-E017-C
FEL-E003-B
Residents can check their zones at the Community Zonehaven website.
