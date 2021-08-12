Monterey police increase patrol staffing for Car Week enforcement

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Car Week is underway in Monterey, and the Police Department said it has increased patrol staffing for traffic enforcement.

The department said officers will especially be focused on:

Speed-related violations

Exhibition of speed

Reckless driving

Speed contests

Equipment violations- including modified exhaust and unlawful lighting

Illegal smog modifications

Truck route violations

The department said that in past years, officers have seen an increase in speed-related violations, equipment violations and truck route violations during Car Week.

They remind drivers that anyone caught participating in an exhibition of speed, speed contests or reckless driving may be arrested and have their vehicle impounded for 30 days. Smog violations may be referred to the California State Referee for action. Those found to be violating the order may be arrested and have their vehicle impounded.

Truck route violations could lead to a $260 fine.

To learn more about road conditions and scheduled events, check out the map below.