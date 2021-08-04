Rental assistance available for Monterey County residents

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Despite receiving thousands of applications for rental and utility assistance, funds are available for Monterey County residents.

The Monterey Count SB91 Emergency Rental assistance program received a total of $28 million from state and federal funding. Board Supervisor Wendy Root Askew said it's important for residents to take advantage of this assistance.

“We have resources available to bring you current on your rent, to bring you current on your utilities," she said. "We don't want to leave that money on the table.“

