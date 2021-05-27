Ex-wife of San Jose shooting suspect speaks to KION

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) "I'm in shock. I'm in shock. I'm very confused."

That is what the ex-wife of Sam Cassidy told KION's William Jackson in Santa Cruz Wednesday evening, the same day that Cassidy is believed to have shot and killed 9 people before taking his own life at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

Cecilia Nelms says Cassidy's temper was "one of their biggest problems," but she still describes Cassidy as a great husband and says she does not understand how this could happen.

She says Cassidy did not have many friends and tended to stay away from people.

Law enforcement first got a report about an active shooting at the VTA rail yard at about 6:34 a.m. Wednesday. They believe Cassidy used two semiautomatic handguns and 11 magazines to shoot coworkers in two buildings during a shift change. There was no exchange of gunfire between Cassidy and law enforcement. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said he fired 39 rounds.

A total of 10 people died as a result of the incident, including Cassidy. One of the victims was a Greenfield native. A witness reports that Cassidy bypassed some people and appeared to target certain people.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.